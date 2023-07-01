Jonas Griffith is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Denver Broncos kick off their season in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Jonas Griffith Injury Status

Griffith is currently not listed as injured.

Jonas Griffith 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 41 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Jonas Griffith 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 2 Texans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 49ers 0.0 0.0 3 1 1 Week 4 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 5 Colts 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 7 Jets 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 8 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

