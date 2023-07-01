Greg Dulcich is set to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Denver Broncos square off against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Greg Dulcich Injury Status

Dulcich is currently listed as active.

Greg Dulcich 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 55 TAR, 33 REC, 411 YDS, 2 TD

Greg Dulcich Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 53.10 234 28 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 76.00 209 17 2023 ADP - 137 14

Other Broncos Players

Greg Dulcich 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Chargers 3 2 44 1 Week 7 Jets 9 6 51 0 Week 8 @Jaguars 5 4 87 0 Week 10 @Titans 4 1 11 0 Week 11 Raiders 5 4 30 0 Week 12 @Panthers 3 2 11 0 Week 13 @Ravens 8 6 85 0 Week 14 Chiefs 8 3 42 0 Week 15 Cardinals 2 1 11 0 Week 16 @Rams 8 4 39 1

