The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Explore More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks while batting .286.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.

In 68.1% of his games this year (49 of 72), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (29.2%) he recorded more than one.

In nine games this season, he has gone deep (12.5%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (27 of 72), with more than one RBI 13 times (18.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 31.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.6%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .328 AVG .244 .366 OBP .314 .563 SLG .354 16 XBH 9 7 HR 2 30 RBI 15 25/10 K/BB 33/12 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings