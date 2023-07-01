Delarrin Turner-Yell and the Denver Broncos will play the Chicago Bears at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4 of the 2023 campaign. If you're looking for Turner-Yell's stats, here is everything you need to know.

Delarrin Turner-Yell Injury Status

Turner-Yell is currently listed as active.

Is Turner-Yell your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Delarrin Turner-Yell 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 12 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Turner-Yell and the Denver Broncos with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Broncos Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Delarrin Turner-Yell 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 11 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.