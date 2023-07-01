The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with D.J. Jones and the Denver Broncos opening the year with a matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

D.J. Jones Injury Status

Jones is currently not on the injured list.

D.J. Jones 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 34 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 6 Pass Def.

D.J. Jones 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 2 Texans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 49ers 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 4 @Raiders 1.0 2.0 3 0 1 Week 5 Colts 1.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 Jets 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 10 @Titans 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 11 Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 12 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 13 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 2 0 1

