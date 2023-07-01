The Colorado State Rams' over/under for victories during the 2023 season, 4.5, is rather low.

Colorado State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
4.5 -150 +125 60%

Rams' 2022 Performance

  • Colorado State ranked sixth-worst in total offense (285.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 43rd with 354.8 yards allowed per game.
  • Colorado State ranked 106th in passing yards last season (196.8 per game), but it played really well on defense, ranking 19th-best in FBS with 190.8 passing yards allowed per game.
  • CSU won only two games at home last season and one away from home.
  • The Rams won just two games as favorites (2-1) and once as underdogs (1-8).

Colorado State's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
Tory Horton WR 71 REC / 1,131 YDS / 8 TD / 94.3 YPG
Avery Morrow WR 18 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TD / 5.3 YPG
Clay Millen QB 1,910 YDS (72.2%) / 10 TD / 6 INT
Justus Ross-Simmons WR 26 REC / 424 YDS / 3 TD / 35.3 YPG
Jack Howell DB 91 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 3 INT
Mohamed Kamara LB 25 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 8.0 SACK
Dequan Jackson LB 67 TKL / 3.0 TFL
Cam'Ron Carter LB 59 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT

Rams' Strength of Schedule

  • The Rams will have the 100th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (63).
  • Colorado State is facing the 67th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its MWC opponents' combined win total last year).
  • In 2023, Colorado State will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing three squads that accumulated three or fewer wins a year ago.

Colorado State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 Washington State September 2 - -
3 @ Colorado September 16 - -
4 @ Middle Tennessee September 23 - -
5 Utah Tech September 30 - -
6 @ Utah State October 7 - -
7 Boise State October 14 - -
8 @ UNLV October 21 - -
9 Air Force October 28 - -
10 @ Wyoming November 3 - -
11 San Diego State November 11 - -
12 Nevada November 18 - -
13 @ Hawaii November 25 - -

