The Rocket Mortgage Classic is entering the final round, and Carl Yuan is currently in sixth with a score of -16.

Carl Yuan Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Yuan has shot under par seven times, while also posting five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in two of his last 14 rounds played.

Yuan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five tournaments, Yuan has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

Yuan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 39 -5 278 0 6 0 0 $320,922

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,024 yards, 346 yards shorter than the 7,370-yard par 72 for this week's event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

The average course Yuan has played in the past year has been 93 yards shorter than the 7,370 yards Detroit Golf Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Yuan's Last Time Out

Yuan was in the fifth percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship ranked in the 15th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.91).

Yuan shot better than just 0% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Yuan fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the tournament average was 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Yuan carded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.7).

Yuan's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average of 7.6.

In that most recent outing, Yuan's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Yuan finished the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on one of four par-5s, less than the tournament average, 2.9.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Yuan carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (0.6).

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Yuan's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.