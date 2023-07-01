Cale Makar 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking at odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top defenseman) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar is currently +150 -- continue reading for more stats and info.
Cale Makar's Norris Trophy Odds
- Norris Trophy Odds: +150 (2nd in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +1800 (7th in NHL)
Cale Makar 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|27
|Time on Ice
|20:23
|652:17
|Goals
|0.3
|8
|Assists
|0.9
|29 (6th)
|Points
|1.2
|37
|Hits
|0.4
|12
|Takeaways
|0.8
|27
|Giveaways
|0.6
|19
|Penalty Minutes
|0.3
|10
Cale Makar's Next Game
- Matchup: Ottawa Senators at Colorado Avalanche
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM
- TV Channel: ALT,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
