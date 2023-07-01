Caden Sterns' 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Denver Broncos against the Las Vegas Raiders. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.

Caden Sterns Injury Status

Sterns is currently not on the injured list.

Is Sterns your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Caden Sterns 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 20 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Rep Sterns and the Denver Broncos with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Broncos Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Caden Sterns 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 Texans 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 3 49ers 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 4 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 5 Colts 0.0 0.0 3 2 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.