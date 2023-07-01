On Saturday, C.J. Cron (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is hitting .235 with nine doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.

Cron has picked up a hit in 25 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

In 12.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Cron has picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .250 AVG .221 .295 OBP .274 .403 SLG .429 7 XBH 8 2 HR 4 11 RBI 10 22/5 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings