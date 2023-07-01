Broncos Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:22 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
As of December 31 the Denver Broncos' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +5000.
Watch the Broncos this season on Fubo!
Broncos Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Broncos to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Denver Betting Insights
- Denver covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, six Broncos games went over the point total.
- Denver put up 325.1 yards per game on offense last season (21st in NFL), and it surrendered 320 yards per game (seventh) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Broncos were 4-4 at home last season, but they won only one game away from home.
- Denver posted three wins as the favorite in eight games last season, and was victorious twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.
- The Broncos were 3-9 in the AFC, including 1-5 in the AFC West.
Broncos Impact Players
- Russell Wilson threw for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), completing 60.5% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.
- Wilson also rushed for 277 yards and three TDs.
- Jerry Jeudy had 67 catches for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.
- On the ground for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine scored two touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 394 yards (24.6 per game).
- Courtland Sutton had 64 receptions for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.
- As a tone-setter on defense, Josey Jewell posted 128 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions in 13 games last year.
Bet on Broncos to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|4
|October 1
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|6
|October 12
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|7
|October 22
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|10
|November 13
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|11
|November 19
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|13
|December 3
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|14
|December 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|15
|December 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|16
|December 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|18
|January 7
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of July 1 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.