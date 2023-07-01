Brandon Johnson: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Brandon Johnson's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Denver Broncos against the Las Vegas Raiders. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.
Brandon Johnson Injury Status
Johnson is currently listed as active.
Brandon Johnson 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|14 TAR, 6 REC, 42 YDS, 1 TD
Brandon Johnson Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|8.20
|442
|159
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|1.66
|536
|190
|2023 ADP
|-
|564
|186
Other Broncos Players
Brandon Johnson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 11
|Raiders
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Week 12
|@Panthers
|4
|2
|10
|1
|Week 14
|Chiefs
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Cardinals
|4
|3
|30
|0
