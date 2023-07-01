Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Saturday, Robert Austin Wynns (.217 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Brendan White. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Dodgers.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Tigers Starter: Brendan White
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns is batting .192 with two doubles and four walks.
- In 10 of 20 games this season, Wynns got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 20 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Wynns has driven in a run in four games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|10
|.167
|AVG
|.148
|.167
|OBP
|.226
|.333
|SLG
|.148
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/0
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (102 total, 1.3 per game).
- White starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.
- The 24-year-old right-hander has seven appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .256 against him this season. He has a 5.23 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings over his seven games.
