Alexandar Georgiev is +4000 to win the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHL's best goaltender. For more stats and information on this Colorado Avalanche player, scroll down.

Alexandar Georgiev's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +4000 (11th in NHL)

Alexandar Georgiev 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 25 Goaltending Record -- 15-8-1 Shots Against 21.59 691 Goals Against 2.97 72 Saves 19.34 619 (8th) Save % -- 0.896

Alexandar Georgiev's Next Game

Matchup: Ottawa Senators at Colorado Avalanche

Ottawa Senators at Colorado Avalanche Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM TV Channel: ALT,ESPN+

