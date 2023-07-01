The Air Force Falcons have an over/under for wins this season of 8.5, meaning they are expected to be a competitive group.

Air Force Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 8.5 +100 -125 50%

Falcons' 2022 Performance

Air Force ranked 59th in total offense this season (397.7 yards per game), but it played really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking best in FBS with 397.7 yards allowed per game.

Air Force sported the second-best pass defense last season (157.5 passing yards allowed per game), but it ranked worst on the offensive side of the ball (70.5 passing yards per game).

Last season Air Force was 6-1 at home, but picked up just two road victories.

The Falcons were undefeated as underdogs (1-0) and went 9-3 as favorites.

Air Force's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Brad Roberts RB 1,728 YDS / 17 TD / 132.9 YPG / 5.0 YPC Haaziq Daniels QB 836 YDS (48.2%) / 7 TD / 2 INT

695 RUSH YDS / 8 RUSH TD / 53.5 RUSH YPG John Lee Eldridge III RB 766 YDS / 4 TD / 58.9 YPG / 7.7 YPC David Cormier WR 15 REC / 404 YDS / 4 TD / 31.1 YPG TD Blackmon LB 49 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK Vince Sanford LB 38 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 6.5 SACK Jayden Goodwin DB 49 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2 INT / 3 PD Trey Taylor DB 50 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT

Falcons' Strength of Schedule

According to their opponents' combined win total from last season (57), the Falcons have the 14th-easiest schedule in college football.

According to its MWC opponents' combined win total last season, Air Forcewill be playing the 71st-ranked conference schedule in terms of difficulty.

Air Force will face six teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule will pit them against one team that had nine or more victories and two squads with three or fewer wins last season.

Air Force 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Robert Morris September 2 - - 2 @ Sam Houston September 9 - - 3 Utah State September 15 - - 4 @ San Jose State September 22 - - 5 San Diego State September 30 - - 7 Wyoming October 14 - - 8 @ Navy October 21 - - 9 @ Colorado State October 28 - - 10 Army November 4 - - 11 @ Hawaii November 11 - - 12 UNLV November 18 - - 13 @ Boise State November 24 - -

