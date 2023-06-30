The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.345), slugging percentage (.476) and total hits (77) this season.

He ranks 64th in batting average, 46th in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

McMahon enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .235.

McMahon has picked up a hit in 52 of 78 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (14.1%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (26 of 78), with more than one RBI eight times (10.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36 games this season (46.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .277 AVG .252 .352 OBP .339 .489 SLG .464 18 XBH 17 6 HR 6 24 RBI 17 55/16 K/BB 46/20 2 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings