Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.345), slugging percentage (.476) and total hits (77) this season.
- He ranks 64th in batting average, 46th in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.
- McMahon enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .235.
- McMahon has picked up a hit in 52 of 78 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (14.1%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (26 of 78), with more than one RBI eight times (10.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this season (46.2%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.277
|AVG
|.252
|.352
|OBP
|.339
|.489
|SLG
|.464
|18
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|17
|55/16
|K/BB
|46/20
|2
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (101 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lorenzen gets the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.97 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has put together a 3.97 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.
