Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers square off against the Colorado Rockies and starter Austin Gomber on Friday at 8:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 72 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 256 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 16th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .255 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored 361 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

The Rockies rank 25th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.77 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.569 WHIP this season, worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Gomber (5-7) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Gomber has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Angels L 25-1 Home Chase Anderson Griffin Canning 6/25/2023 Angels W 4-3 Home Austin Gomber Tyler Anderson 6/27/2023 Dodgers L 5-0 Home Connor Seabold Clayton Kershaw 6/28/2023 Dodgers W 9-8 Home Kyle Freeland Michael Grove 6/29/2023 Dodgers L 14-3 Home Chase Anderson Emmet Sheehan 6/30/2023 Tigers - Home Austin Gomber Michael Lorenzen 7/1/2023 Tigers - Home - Matthew Boyd 7/2/2023 Tigers - Home Connor Seabold Matt Manning 7/4/2023 Astros - Away Kyle Freeland J.P. France 7/5/2023 Astros - Away Chase Anderson Ronel Blanco 7/7/2023 Giants - Away Austin Gomber Anthony DeSclafani

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.