Friday's game between the Colorado Rockies (32-51) and the Detroit Tigers (35-45) at Coors Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rockies taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on June 30.

The Tigers will call on Michael Lorenzen (2-5) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (5-7).

Rockies vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rockies 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Rockies are 1-3-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (four of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (39.7%) in those games.

This season, Colorado has been victorious 29 times in 73 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (361 total, 4.3 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.77 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule