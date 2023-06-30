Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:33 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Friday, Elias Diaz (hitting .206 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-2 with ) against the Dodgers.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks while batting .287.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 57th and he is 51st in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 48 of 71 games this season (67.6%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (29.6%).
- Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (12.7%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 38.0% of his games this year (27 of 71), with more than one RBI 13 times (18.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this season (32.4%), including four games with multiple runs (5.6%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.331
|AVG
|.244
|.370
|OBP
|.314
|.573
|SLG
|.354
|16
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|2
|30
|RBI
|15
|24/10
|K/BB
|33/12
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (101 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Tigers will send Lorenzen (2-5) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.97 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.97, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
