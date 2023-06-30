The Colorado Rockies, including C.J. Cron (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is batting .233 with nine doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

Cron has gotten a hit in 24 of 39 games this year (61.5%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (17.9%).

In five games this season, he has hit a home run (12.8%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

Cron has had an RBI in 12 games this year (30.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 15 of 39 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 20 .246 AVG .221 .284 OBP .274 .406 SLG .429 7 XBH 8 2 HR 4 11 RBI 10 21/4 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings