In the series rubber match on Thursday, June 29, Emmet Sheehan will take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers (44-35) as they square off against the Colorado Rockies (32-50), who will counter with Chase Anderson. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.

The Rockies are +170 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Dodgers (-210). Los Angeles is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +105 odds). The matchup's total is set at 12 runs.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Sheehan - LAD (1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-2, 5.79 ERA)

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 38 out of the 66 games, or 57.6%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 7-6 record (winning 53.8% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Rockies have come away with 29 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rockies have won five of 24 games when listed as at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Rockies had a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Harold Castro 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+155) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.