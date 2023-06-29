Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Randal Grichuk (.278 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Emmet Sheehan. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk has 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks while batting .294.
- Grichuk has had a hit in 34 of 47 games this year (72.3%), including multiple hits 16 times (34.0%).
- In 47 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- In 29.8% of his games this year, Grichuk has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 22 of 47 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|.330
|AVG
|.256
|.390
|OBP
|.323
|.473
|SLG
|.384
|12
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|11
|23/7
|K/BB
|19/8
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Sheehan (1-0) starts for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
