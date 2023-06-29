Mercury vs. Fever: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:36 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Phoenix Mercury (2-11) will try to snap a four-game home losing streak when taking on the Indiana Fever (5-9), airing at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Fever matchup.
Mercury vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Mercury vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fever Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Fever (-2.5)
|161.5
|-140
|+120
|BetMGM
|Fever (-2.5)
|161.5
|-140
|+115
|PointsBet
|Fever (-2.5)
|161.5
|-150
|+115
|Tipico
|Fever (-3.5)
|161.5
|-170
|+135
Mercury vs. Fever Betting Trends
- The Fever are 10-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Mercury have a record of just 2-10-0 against the spread this year.
- Indiana has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Phoenix has been an underdog by 2.5 points or more nine times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- The Fever and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.
- The Mercury and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 12 times this season.
