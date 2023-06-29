The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro and his .545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .277 with eight doubles, a home run and five walks.

In 65.4% of his games this season (34 of 52), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (15.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Castro has driven in a run in 14 games this year (26.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 15 of 52 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 25 .304 AVG .250 .300 OBP .291 .354 SLG .338 4 XBH 5 0 HR 1 12 RBI 8 19/0 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings