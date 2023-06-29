Elias Diaz -- .229 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, on June 29 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .285 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and 53rd in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

In 67.1% of his games this year (47 of 70), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (30.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 12.9% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has had an RBI in 26 games this season (37.1%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (17.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 23 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 34 .328 AVG .244 .370 OBP .314 .574 SLG .354 16 XBH 9 7 HR 2 27 RBI 15 23/10 K/BB 33/12 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings