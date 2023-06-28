The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 75 hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .482. All three of those stats are tops among Colorado hitters this season.

He ranks 63rd in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

McMahon has had a hit in 50 of 76 games this season (65.8%), including multiple hits 19 times (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (14.5%), homering in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

McMahon has had at least one RBI in 34.2% of his games this season (26 of 76), with more than one RBI eight times (10.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 46.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 40 .278 AVG .252 .358 OBP .339 .504 SLG .464 18 XBH 17 6 HR 6 24 RBI 17 52/16 K/BB 46/20 2 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings