Freddie Freeman will lead the charge for the Los Angeles Dodgers (44-34) on Wednesday, June 28, when they match up with Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (31-50) at Coors Field at 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies are listed as +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Dodgers (-210). Los Angeles is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +100 odds). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 12.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: TBA - LAD vs Kyle Freeland - COL (4-8, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rockies versus Dodgers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rockies (+170) in this matchup, means that you think the Rockies will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $27.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Elias Díaz get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 38, or 58.5%, of the 65 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have gone 7-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (58.3% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 71 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (39.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious five times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Freeland - - - -

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.