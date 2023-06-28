Rockies vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 28
Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (44-34) and the Colorado Rockies (31-50) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Dodgers taking home the win. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on June 28.
The Rockies will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland (4-8, 4.59), while the Dodgers' starter for this game has yet to be announced.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Rockies Player Props
|Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rockies have come up short of covering the spread in the three of their past 10 matchups that had a set runline.
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 71 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (39.4%) in those contests.
- Colorado has a mark of 5-19 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +170 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.
- Colorado scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (349 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.64 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 21
|@ Reds
|L 5-3
|Jake Bird vs Andrew Abbott
|June 23
|Angels
|W 7-4
|Kyle Freeland vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 24
|Angels
|L 25-1
|Chase Anderson vs Griffin Canning
|June 25
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Austin Gomber vs Tyler Anderson
|June 27
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Connor Seabold vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 28
|Dodgers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs TBA
|June 29
|Dodgers
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Emmet Sheehan
|June 30
|Tigers
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Michael Lorenzen
|July 1
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Matthew Boyd
|July 2
|Tigers
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Matt Manning
|July 4
|@ Astros
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs J.P. France
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.