On Wednesday, Randal Grichuk (batting .222 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Michael Grove TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is hitting .289 with 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks.

Grichuk has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 46 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Grichuk has driven in a run in 13 games this year (28.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.5%).

In 21 of 46 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 22 .322 AVG .256 .385 OBP .323 .471 SLG .384 12 XBH 7 0 HR 2 5 RBI 11 23/7 K/BB 19/8 0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings