Nolan Jones, with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the mound, June 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Dodgers.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

  • Jones is batting .316 with eight doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Jones has gotten a hit in 20 of 28 games this year (71.4%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (28.6%).
  • He has homered in 17.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 28), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Jones has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (35.7%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (14.3%).
  • In 11 games this season (39.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 15
.279 AVG .345
.354 OBP .429
.535 SLG .564
5 XBH 8
3 HR 2
8 RBI 6
13/5 K/BB 22/7
4 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Grove (0-2) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 7.59 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty threw two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without surrendering a hit.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.59, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .295 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.