The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.229 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .286 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.

In 66.7% of his 69 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 36.2% of his games this season (25 of 69), with two or more RBI 12 times (17.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 23 of 69 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .331 AVG .244 .374 OBP .314 .585 SLG .354 16 XBH 9 7 HR 2 26 RBI 15 22/10 K/BB 33/12 1 SB 0

