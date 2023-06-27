Connor Seabold takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Coors Field against David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -275 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +230. Los Angeles is a 2.5-run favorite (at -135 odds). The over/under for the game is listed at 11.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -275 +230 11.5 -115 -105 -2.5 -135 +110

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-8.

When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

The Rockies have come up short of covering the runline in the two of their past 10 games that had a set spread.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 70 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (40%) in those games.

Colorado has not won as an underdog of +230 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 34 of 79 chances this season.

The Rockies are 8-6-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-20 13-29 15-17 16-32 18-34 13-15

