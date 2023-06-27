A pair of the WNBA's top scorers -- Brittney Griner (eighth, 19.1 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (third, 22.4) -- match up when the Phoenix Mercury (2-10) host the Dallas Wings (6-8) on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and BSSWX.

The matchup has no line set.

Mercury vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and BSSWX

Mercury vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 83 Mercury 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 165.1

Mercury vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix has won twice against the spread this year.

Phoenix has seen six of its 11 games hit the over.

Mercury Performance Insights

The Mercury have been struggling both offensively and defensively this season, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in points per game (77.2) and worst in points allowed per game (88.4).

Phoenix has struggled to pile up rebounds this season, ranking worst in the league with 29.3 boards per game. It ranks eighth by allowing 35.3 rebounds per contest.

The Mercury have been struggling in terms of turnovers this year, ranking second-worst in the WNBA in turnovers per game (15.9) and third-worst in forced turnovers per game (11.8).

The Mercury, who rank seventh in the league with 6.8 treys per game, are shooting just 31.4% from beyond the arc, which is third-worst in the WNBA.

The Mercury have found it difficult to defend shooters from beyond the arc, ranking third-worst in the league with 8.2 treys allowed per game. They rank fifth by allowing a 34% three-point percentage to opponents this year.

Phoenix is attempting 40.5 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 65.3% of the shots it has attempted (and 75.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 21.5 three-pointers per contest, which are 34.7% of its shots (and 24.7% of the team's buckets).

