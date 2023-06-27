Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .524 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Angels.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 11 walks while hitting .262.
- Tovar will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer in his last games.
- Tovar has recorded a hit in 52 of 73 games this year (71.2%), including 15 multi-hit games (20.5%).
- He has homered in seven games this year (9.6%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Tovar has had at least one RBI in 35.6% of his games this season (26 of 73), with two or more RBI seven times (9.6%).
- He has scored a run in 31 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|36
|.282
|AVG
|.242
|.314
|OBP
|.279
|.473
|SLG
|.386
|15
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|16
|34/4
|K/BB
|41/7
|1
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (9-4) out for his 16th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 2.72 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.72), 17th in WHIP (1.097), and 10th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers.
