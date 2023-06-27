C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
C.J. Cron is available when the Colorado Rockies battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on May 14 against the Phillies) he went 0-for-2 with an RBI.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is hitting .228 with nine doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
- Cron has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 36 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.7% of those games.
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.9%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Cron has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (30.6%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (11.1%).
- In 14 of 36 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|.237
|AVG
|.221
|.281
|OBP
|.274
|.424
|SLG
|.429
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|10
|20/4
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Kershaw (9-4 with a 2.72 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Dodgers, his 16th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 2.72 ERA ranks seventh, 1.097 WHIP ranks 17th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.