How to Watch the Rockies vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 25
Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies will take the field on Sunday at Coors Field against Tyler Anderson, who starts for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch will be at 3:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Angels vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Angels vs Rockies Player Props
|Angels vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit 71 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- Colorado is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.
- The Rockies' .255 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- Colorado has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 345 (4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).
- The Rockies rank 25th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.68 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.567 WHIP as a pitching staff, highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Austin Gomber (4-7) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 16th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Gomber will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/19/2023
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Brandon Williamson
|6/20/2023
|Reds
|L 8-6
|Away
|Noah Davis
|Ben Lively
|6/21/2023
|Reds
|L 5-3
|Away
|Jake Bird
|Andrew Abbott
|6/23/2023
|Angels
|W 7-4
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/24/2023
|Angels
|L 25-1
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Griffin Canning
|6/25/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Tyler Anderson
|6/27/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|-
|6/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Emmet Sheehan
|6/30/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Michael Lorenzen
|7/1/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|Matthew Boyd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.