Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Angels - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Jones, with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, June 25 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Angels Player Props
|Rockies vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Angels
|Rockies vs Angels Odds
|Rockies vs Angels Prediction
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .326 with eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Jones has picked up a hit in 20 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- Looking at the 26 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (19.2%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.5% of his games this season, Jones has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (15.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|.300
|AVG
|.345
|.364
|OBP
|.429
|.575
|SLG
|.564
|5
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|11/4
|K/BB
|22/7
|4
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Anderson (4-1 with a 5.64 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.64, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .289 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.