Iga Swiatek enters Wimbledon after winning French Open, taking down Karolina Muchova in the final. Swiatek's first match is against Lin Zhu (in the round of 128). Swiatek's odds are the best in the field at +275 to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Swiatek at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Swiatek's Next Match

In her opening match at Wimbledon, Swiatek will face Zhu on Monday, July 3 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Iga Swiatek Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +275

US Open odds to win: +225

Swiatek Stats

Swiatek won her most recent match, 6-3, 6-2 over Anna Blinkova in the quarterfinals of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on June 29, 2023.

Swiatek is 56-11 over the past 12 months, with five tournament titles.

In one tournaments on grass over the past year, Swiatek has gone 1-1.

Swiatek, over the past 12 months, has played 67 matches across all court types, and 18.4 games per match.

On grass, Swiatek has played two matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 23.5 games per match while winning 46.8% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Swiatek has won 78.7% of her games on serve, and 47.5% on return.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Swiatek has won 66.7% of her games on serve and 26.1% on return.

