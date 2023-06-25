Caroline Garcia 2023 Wimbledon Odds
Caroline Garcia will begin play in Wimbledon against Katie Volynets (in the round of 128). In her last match she was eliminated by Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals after a strong performance at Viking International Eastbourne. Garcia has +5000 odds to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.
Garcia at 2023 Wimbledon
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Garcia's Next Match
In her opener at Wimbledon, Garcia will meet Volynets on Monday, July 3 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 128.
Caroline Garcia Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +5000
- US Open odds to win: +1000
Garcia Stats
- In her previous tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Garcia was defeated in the quarterfinals by No. 11-ranked Kasatkina, 2-6, 1-2.
- Garcia has won three of her 25 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 52-23.
- Garcia is 5-3 on grass over the past year.
- Through 75 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Garcia has played 23.0 games per match. She won 55.3% of them.
- Garcia, over the past year, has played eight matches on grass, and 19.6 games per match.
- Over the past year, Garcia has won 81.5% of her service games, and she has won 27.9% of her return games.
- Garcia has claimed 82.3% of her service games on grass over the past 12 months and 24.4% of her return games.
