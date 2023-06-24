The Los Angeles Angels (41-36) will look to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Colorado Rockies (30-48) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Angels will give the ball to Griffin Canning (5-2, 4.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson (0-1, 4.12 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Canning - LAA (5-2, 4.40 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-1, 4.12 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.12 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.12, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .250 batting average against him.

Anderson has recorded one quality start this year.

Anderson has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this year entering this game.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Griffin Canning

Canning (5-2) will take the mound for the Angels, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 4.40, a 3.24 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.213.

He has four quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Canning has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.