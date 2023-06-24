Ryan McMahon and Shohei Ohtani are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Angels square off at Coors Field on Saturday (starting at 9:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rockies vs. Angels Game Info

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 73 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .265/.349/.491 slash line so far this season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 23 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 18 3-for-4 2 2 3 9 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 70 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 20 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .293/.347/.477 so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 23 3-for-5 1 1 4 7 0 at Reds Jun. 20 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 19 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 at Braves Jun. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Elias Díaz or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 86 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs, 39 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .298/.381/.630 slash line on the year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 23 3-for-5 1 1 1 7 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Royals Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has recorded 68 hits with 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .250/.358/.474 so far this year.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 18 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 0 at Royals Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout or other Angels players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.