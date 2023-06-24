Saturday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (41-36) and Colorado Rockies (30-48) going head to head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:10 PM ET on June 24.

The probable starters are Griffin Canning (5-2) for the Angels and Chase Anderson (0-1) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
  • Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Angels 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Angels

  • Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.
  • When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
  • The Rockies have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.
  • The Rockies have come away with 27 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Colorado has a win-loss record of 15-35 when favored by +130 or worse by bookmakers this year.
  • The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • The offense for Colorado is the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (344 total runs).
  • Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.43 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 18 @ Braves L 14-6 Chase Anderson vs Charlie Morton
June 19 @ Reds L 5-4 Austin Gomber vs Brandon Williamson
June 20 @ Reds L 8-6 Noah Davis vs Ben Lively
June 21 @ Reds L 5-3 Jake Bird vs Andrew Abbott
June 23 Angels W 7-4 Kyle Freeland vs Patrick Sandoval
June 24 Angels - Chase Anderson vs Griffin Canning
June 25 Angels - Austin Gomber vs Tyler Anderson
June 27 Dodgers - Connor Seabold vs Clayton Kershaw
June 28 Dodgers - Kyle Freeland vs TBA
June 29 Dodgers - Chase Anderson vs Emmet Sheehan
June 30 Tigers - Austin Gomber vs Michael Lorenzen

