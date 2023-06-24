WNBA play on Saturday will include the Seattle Storm (3-9) hosting Megan Gustafson and the Phoenix Mercury (2-9) at Climate Pledge Arena, with the matchup starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Seattle suffered defeat by a final score of 80-68 in its last game against Indiana. Leading the way on offense for the Storm was Jewell Loyd, who ended the game with 18 points and four assists. Ezi Magbegor posted 18 points and six rebounds. Phoenix lost to Las Vegas 99-79 in their last game. Sug Sutton (21 PTS, 56.3 FG%) ended the game as Phoenix's top scorer.

Storm vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Storm (-145 to win)

Storm (-145 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+120 to win)

Mercury (+120 to win) What's the spread?: Storm (-2.5)

Storm (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: Twitter, FOX13+, Prime Video, and AZFamily

Mercury Season Stats

The Mercury are ninth in the league in points scored (77.5 per game) and second-worst in points conceded (87.6).

Phoenix is the worst team in the league in rebounds per game (29.4) and eighth in rebounds allowed (35.5).

The Mercury are fourth in the league in assists (19.8 per game) in 2023.

Phoenix is the second-worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (15.5) and third-worst in turnovers forced (11.9).

Beyond the arc, the Mercury are seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (7). They are eighth in 3-point percentage at 32%.

Defensively, Phoenix is seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.7. It is fifth in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.2%.

Mercury Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Mercury are putting up more points at home (80 per game) than away (75.3). And they are allowing less at home (87.4) than away (87.8).

Phoenix grabs more rebounds per game at home (29.8) than on the road (29), and allows fewer rebounds at home (32.6) than on the road (37.8).

The Mercury average 1.1 fewer assists per game at home (19.2) than on the road (20.3).

Phoenix commits more turnovers per game at home (16.4) than on the road (14.8), and forces fewer turnoovers at home (10.6) than away (13).

At home the Mercury make 7.4 treys per game, 0.7 more than on the road (6.7). They shoot 34.6% from beyond the arc at home, 4.7% higher than on the road (29.9%).

Phoenix gives up more 3-pointers per game at home (8) than away (7.5), and it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (30.8%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury have been underdogs in seven games this season and won one (14.3%) of those contests.

The Mercury have been at least a +120 moneyline underdog five times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Phoenix has two wins against the spread this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, Phoenix has one win ATS (1-6) this year.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Mercury.

