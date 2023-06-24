How to Watch the Mercury vs. Storm Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:39 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Seattle Storm (3-9) will try to stop a four-game home losing streak when hosting the Phoenix Mercury (2-9) on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Storm or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!
Mercury vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Key Stats for Mercury vs. Storm
- Phoenix puts up 7.3 fewer points per game (77.5) than Seattle allow (84.8).
- Phoenix is shooting 43.9% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 46.2% Seattle's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, the Mercury have a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- Phoenix shoots 32% from beyond the arc this season. That's 7.1 percentage points lower than Seattle has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (39.1%).
- Seattle and Phoenix rebound at nearly the same rate, with Seattle averaging 3.4 more rebounds per game.
Mercury Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Diana Taurasi
|Out
|Hamstring
|Brittney Griner
|Out
|Hip
|Skylar Diggins-Smith
|Out
|Personal
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.