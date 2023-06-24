The Phoenix Mercury (2-9) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Seattle Storm (3-9) on Saturday, June 24 at Climate Pledge Arena, with tip-off at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Mercury are coming off of a 99-79 loss to the Aces in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Diana Taurasi Out Hamstring 15.3 3.5 6.0 Brittney Griner Out Hip 20.1 6.5 1.6 Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mercury vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter, FOX13+, Prime Video, and AZFamily

Twitter, FOX13+, Prime Video, and AZFamily Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mercury Player Leaders

Sug Sutton is the Mercury's top assist person (5.5 per game), and she posts 12.0 points and 2.7 rebounds. Her assist average ranks her seventh in the league.

Sophie Cunningham gives the Mercury 14.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. She also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Mercury receive 8.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Michaela Onyenwere.

Mercury vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Storm -2.5 161.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Storm or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.