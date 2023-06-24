At Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, June 24, 2023, the Phoenix Mercury (2-9) will try to halt a four-game losing skid when visiting the Seattle Storm (3-9) at 9:00 PM ET. The game airs on Twitter, FOX13+, Prime Video, and AZFamily.

Mercury vs. Storm matchup.

Mercury vs. Storm Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Twitter, FOX13+, Prime Video, and AZFamily
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Mercury vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Storm Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Storm (-2) 161.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Storm (-2.5) 161.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Storm (-1.5) 161.5 -140 +105 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Mercury vs. Storm Betting Trends

  • The Storm have put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Mercury have won just two games against the spread this season.
  • Phoenix has been an underdog by 2.5 points or more seven times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
  • So far this season, five out of the Storm's 11 games have gone over the point total.
  • In the Mercury's 10 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

