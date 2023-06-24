At Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, June 24, 2023, the Phoenix Mercury (2-9) will try to halt a four-game losing skid when visiting the Seattle Storm (3-9) at 9:00 PM ET. The game airs on Twitter, FOX13+, Prime Video, and AZFamily.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Storm matchup.

Mercury vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter, FOX13+, Prime Video, and AZFamily

Twitter, FOX13+, Prime Video, and AZFamily Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Mercury vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Storm have put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mercury have won just two games against the spread this season.

Phoenix has been an underdog by 2.5 points or more seven times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

So far this season, five out of the Storm's 11 games have gone over the point total.

In the Mercury's 10 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

