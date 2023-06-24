On Saturday, Jurickson Profar (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Angels.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar has 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 30 walks while hitting .239.

Profar has gotten a hit in 44 of 67 games this year (65.7%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (23.9%).

He has homered in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 67), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has an RBI in 18 of 67 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 30 games this year (44.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .285 AVG .196 .354 OBP .280 .469 SLG .304 16 XBH 9 3 HR 3 15 RBI 12 18/14 K/BB 38/16 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings