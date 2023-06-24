The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Angels.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 20 walks while hitting .293.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 40th in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 46 of 66 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (13.6%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

In 34.8% of his games this year (23 of 66), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .348 AVG .244 .385 OBP .314 .616 SLG .354 16 XBH 9 7 HR 2 25 RBI 15 19/8 K/BB 33/12 1 SB 0

