Rockies vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 23
Friday's game at Coors Field has the Los Angeles Angels (41-35) going head to head against the Colorado Rockies (29-48) at 8:40 PM ET (on June 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Angels, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The probable pitchers are Patrick Sandoval (4-6) for the Angels and Kyle Freeland (4-8) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-8.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Rockies have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (two of those mathchups had a spread).
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (38.8%) in those games.
- This year, Colorado has won 14 of 45 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (337 total), Colorado is the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.46 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 17
|@ Braves
|L 10-2
|Connor Seabold vs Bryce Elder
|June 18
|@ Braves
|L 14-6
|Chase Anderson vs Charlie Morton
|June 19
|@ Reds
|L 5-4
|Austin Gomber vs Brandon Williamson
|June 20
|@ Reds
|L 8-6
|Noah Davis vs Ben Lively
|June 21
|@ Reds
|L 5-3
|Jake Bird vs Andrew Abbott
|June 23
|Angels
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 24
|Angels
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Griffin Canning
|June 25
|Angels
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Tyler Anderson
|June 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 28
|Dodgers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs TBA
|June 29
|Dodgers
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Emmet Sheehan
