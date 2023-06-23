Nolan Jones, with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, June 23 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while hitting .349.

Jones will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with one homer during his last games.

Jones has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.8%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 41.7% of his games this season, Jones has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7%.

He has scored in 10 of 24 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 15 .355 AVG .345 .429 OBP .429 .710 SLG .564 5 XBH 8 3 HR 2 8 RBI 6 10/4 K/BB 22/7 4 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings